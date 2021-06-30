Happiness Of Anna Studio

Lolita's Candle Co. Pouch and Thank You Card

Happiness Of Anna Studio
Happiness Of Anna Studio
  • Save
Lolita's Candle Co. Pouch and Thank You Card icon canada vancouver handmade soy wax candle brand visual identity typography logo design branding
Download color palette

Logo Design on the pouch by Happiness Of Anna Studio

Happiness Of Anna Studio
Happiness Of Anna Studio

More by Happiness Of Anna Studio

View profile
    • Like