Hero

ScholarMe - Website and 3D

Hero
Hero
Hire Us
  • Save
ScholarMe - Website and 3D webflow finance fintech education figma edtech website 3d
ScholarMe - Website and 3D webflow finance fintech education figma edtech website 3d
ScholarMe - Website and 3D webflow finance fintech education figma edtech website 3d
Download color palette
  1. Edtech website by Hero Labs.png
  2. Edtech website by Hero Labs-1.png
  3. Edtech website by Hero Labs-2.png

Last year we had the opportunity to work with ScholarMe (YC S19) on a new website, and visual identity. It's always fun to dive into cinema and use 3D graphics for a live project.

Check out the live site: www.scholarme.com

Have a similar project you need help with? Message us at hi@herolabs.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Hero
Hero
We design products and brands
Hire Us

More by Hero

View profile
    • Like