Touching Hands visual ui mograph hands illustration blender motion graphics 3d animation
Download color palette
  1. GN_hands-dribbble.mp4
  2. gn-hands_04-dribbble.jpg
  3. gn-hands_03-dribbble.jpg
  4. gn-hands_02-dribbble.jpg
  5. gn-hands_01-dribbble.jpg

Experiment with geometry nodes. Blender + Cycles

You can follow me on Instagram

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Interdisciplinary Designer, Creative, Developer.

