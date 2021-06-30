Rythm Kaur

Very Little Things

Rythm Kaur
Rythm Kaur
  • Save
Very Little Things dribbble viral cute very little things beautiful magazine cover magazine cover book cover bookcover book logo ui illustration graphic design elegant branding design
Download color palette

Its a sample book cover called 'Very Little Things' that I made in Adobe Photoshop. The colors are very elegant, simple and just beautiful.

Rythm Kaur
Rythm Kaur

More by Rythm Kaur

View profile
    • Like