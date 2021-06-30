David TJ Powell

Kafe Kweer

What once was old now has to become new! What once was Greenwood is now Kafe Kweer! A year ago I was asked to revamp a queer sober space in Edinburgh, Bruntsfield known as Greenwood, and due to its continued success, they've decided to push a new, fresher name. I'm grateful again to have been asked to update their old Logo, Flyers and Menus.

