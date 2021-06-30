Peter Vasvari

MÁRFFY HONEY

MÁRFFY HONEY shape heart logotype typography app icon bee honey negativespace branding identity hidden brand logo
The logo made for a honey primary producer. 🌞🌻🐝🍯💛

