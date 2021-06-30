Champ-Award-Certificate-Template By Websroad

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A highly versatile Champ Award Certificate Template with modern, simple and unique layout and strong typography. It's designed for both corporate business and personal usage. The color scheme can be edited with a few simple steps. Our all templates design has crucial, smooth and valuable structure. We work actively to provide you well-balance and attractive specifications that have an effect for long time on your clients and you will be capable to use it where you need –Web or Print.
Main Features
+ Adobe Files (PSD, Ai, Eps)
+ 4 Colors Variations
+ Fully Editable Template
+ CMYK Mode 300 DPI
+ Print Ready Files
+ Highly Organized layers
+ Easily edit color & text
NOTE:
+ Images in the previews and fonts used in this design are not included.
+ Fonts could be downloaded from the links on the documentation file
