Christina Tim

Story Highlights | Design for social media page

Christina Tim
Christina Tim
  • Save
Story Highlights | Design for social media page mockup elegant feminine flat style illustration minimalist beige motherhood pregnancy icon set icons icon logo design story highlights highlights story blog social media
Story Highlights | Design for social media page mockup elegant feminine flat style illustration minimalist beige motherhood pregnancy icon set icons icon logo design story highlights highlights story blog social media
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-01.jpg
  2. dribbble-02.jpg

Collection of social media highlights for blog about motherhood.

Christina Tim
Christina Tim
Hey! I'am Graphic Designer & Illustrator

More by Christina Tim

View profile
    • Like