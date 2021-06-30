UNDESIGNED – IDENTITY & WEBSITE

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We are UNDESIGNED, a boutique design studio crafting emotionally attractive brand experiences for brave people and the branding unit of the digital first agency Dorfjungs.. Nice to meet you!
Our website just got nominated on Awwwards :)
https://www.awwwards.com/sites/undesigned-studio
If you're interested in more – Here's the case study with our identity
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122322181/UNDESIGNED-boutique-design-studio-identity-website
http://undesigned.studio/