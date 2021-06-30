Norman Dubois
UNDESIGNED – IDENTITY & WEBSITE

UNDESIGNED – IDENTITY & WEBSITE
We are UNDESIGNED, a boutique design studio crafting emotionally attractive brand experiences for brave people and the branding unit of the digital first agency Dorfjungs.. Nice to meet you!

Our website just got nominated on Awwwards :)
https://www.awwwards.com/sites/undesigned-studio

If you're interested in more – Here's the case study with our identity
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122322181/UNDESIGNED-boutique-design-studio-identity-website
http://undesigned.studio/

