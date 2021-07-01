Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bonus Round for the online slot game

Bonus Round for the online slot game game development gamedev game dev casino design slot art casino art casino bonus firemen symbols bonus slot slot bonus bonus art bonus symbol bonus design bonus round bonus game bonus digital art slot design graphic design game art
In the bonus game, participants are transported inside the fire station.

One can only dream of such a thing! Here is a map of the city on the wall, fire extinguishers, axes. And most importantly - the very poles on which firefighters descend so lightning speed when a call comes.

Immediately two firemen are preparing to leave. Which one will bring the players victory? They have to make a choice, relying only on their intuition.

