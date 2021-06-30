Nicolas Vanlerberghe

Joocy - Cart & Checkout page

Joocy - Cart & Checkout page e-commerce webshop smoothie ui juice fruit branding design webdesign graphic design
Hi guys! Last post of the joocy fruit juice webshop! Usually, only designs of the general pages are shown and little about the slightly more boring ones. Therefore, I would like to show the checkout and shopping cart page of joocy.

So this was the last post of Joocy. On to the next project :)

I always have trouble of finding some decent inspiration for those pages!
Hope it gives you some inspiration!

