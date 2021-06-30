Happiness Of Anna Studio

Lolita's Candle Co. Packaging Tape Design handmade prodsucts tape design packaging tape soy wax candle visual identity brand typography logo design branding
Our packaging tape final design for Lolita’s Candle Co. is so chic and minimal!! I remember our discovery call with Karla and she told me she was very impressed with the packaging design that I did for miniVelvety bow accessory passion project and wanted to create something similar to her brand packaging tape. This design just wow me to the core😊️ I can't wait to receive a beautiful package taped like this once I order products from them in the summer!

