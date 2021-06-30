Lolita's Candle Co. Packaging Tape Design

Our packaging tape final design for Lolita’s Candle Co. is so chic and minimal!! I remember our discovery call with Karla and she told me she was very impressed with the packaging design that I did for miniVelvety bow accessory passion project and wanted to create something similar to her brand packaging tape. This design just wow me to the core😊️ I can't wait to receive a beautiful package taped like this once I order products from them in the summer!