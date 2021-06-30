Torus Kit

Cafe menu - CodePen challenge

Our another contribution to CodePen challenges. This time it "Cafe Menu Layout". All done with https://toruskit.com of course.

Live here: https://toruskit.com/showcase/cafe-menu/

A code for the animations is super simple again. It's done by using "group effects":


data-tor-group="
h2 => active(p):reveal(up) slow quad wait(400ms);
.prices span => active(p):[pull.right(md) fade.in] slow wait(500ms) delay(/+100ms/);
hr => active(p):scale.from(0) origin.left slow wait(500ms);
.product => active(p):[fade.in pull.up(md)] slower wait(500ms) delay(/+100ms/);
"

