Space Pilot Tutorial

Space Pilot Tutorial tutorial 3d character design 3d character character design render blender illustration 3d
New process video on modeling and lighting the space pilot sci-fi character in Blender 2.93 is out now!
https://youtu.be/1vwadWozMcE

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
