Wine app Cheers 🤍🤍🤍

Wine app Cheers 🤍🤍🤍 logo graphic design
Hello, there! 🧡🧡🧡

This is my first work.
I decided to make it in very light and pleasant colors.
Hope you enjoy this aspiring designer idea.😀

Cheers! 🍷🍷🍷

Thank you for watching!🧡

#wine #wineapp #winery #cheers

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
