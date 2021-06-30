Afra Nawal

Technocycle | Flat Logo Design

Afra Nawal
Afra Nawal
  • Save
Technocycle | Flat Logo Design logo maker business logo business identity creative logo unique logo cycle logo technology icon technology logo app logo app icon logotype logo design illustration modern logo branding design minimalist logo logodesign logo mark brand design
Download color palette

Hey guys,
Here I have created a minimal logo using two different concepts Cycle and Technology icon. Minimalist logos aren't effective because they don't indicate what the company does. An effective logo hints at what product or service is being offered. This translates to making a brand more profitable.
This logo is a perfect example of a minimalist approach.
For more logo design inspiration follow me on Behance
Contact For Freelance Work
Whatsapp: +8801758378851
Gmail: nawalafra96@gmail.com
Thank You.

Afra Nawal
Afra Nawal

More by Afra Nawal

View profile
    • Like