Bianca

Psychedelic Digital Portrait

Bianca
Bianca
  • Save
Psychedelic Digital Portrait vector illustration design graphic design
Download color palette

This digital illustration was one of my first explorations into Vector portraits. I continue to practice as often as possible and to now share it with this wonderful community

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Bianca
Bianca

More by Bianca

View profile
    • Like