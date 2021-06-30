Design to Brand

Complete Brand Makeover

Complete Brand Makeover logo product development packaging design illustration design branding brand development 3d modeling
- Logo Re-design
- Packaging design and development
- Dynamic Web Design
- 3d Modeling
- Memorable Hook / Mascot (Mad Scientist)
- Print assets
- Vehicle Wraps
- Real life 3d Renders
- Packaging Series Design
- Print & Manufacturing

