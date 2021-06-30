Alphabet N letter logo (Novo)

It's a recent client's work, He wanted a logo branding design for his news website, the name would be, "Novo". He have been thinking on some kind of design that focus on the letter "N", but I wanted it to look elegant and unique.

Please don't forget to press 'L' for love and share your opinion.

Thanks.

Contract for order:

Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/sagorahmed96

Email: smd94206@gmail.com