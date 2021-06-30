Felix hendra

SP logo for SoalPalu

Felix hendra
Felix hendra
  • Save
SP logo for SoalPalu felikslogo design
Download color palette

SoalPalu is one of the largest local social media accounts in Palu City, Indonesia.

the concept of this logo is to combine the initials of the letters s and P. so that it makes the logo look simple, modern, professional, entertaining and friendly.

this is the first biggest contest i won.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Felix hendra
Felix hendra

More by Felix hendra

View profile
    • Like