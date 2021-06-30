Mr.hammoudi

Wakasa Classic T-Shirt Design Classic T-Shirt

Mr.hammoudi
Mr.hammoudi
  • Save
Wakasa Classic T-Shirt Design Classic T-Shirt design logo motion graphics graphic design m4hv m4 redbubble mask mug t shirt
Download color palette

The standard, traditional t-shirt for everyday wear
Classic, generous, boxy fit
Male model shown is 6'0" / 183 cm tall and wearing size Medium
Female model shown is 5'8" / 173 cm tall and wearing size Small
Heavyweight 5.3 oz / 180 gsm fabric, solid colors are 100% preshrunk cotton, heather grey is 90% cotton/10% polyester, denim heather is 50% cotton/ 50% polyester
Double-needle hems and neck band for durability
https://www.redbubble.com/i/t-shirt/Wakasa-Classic-T-Shirt-Design-by-M4hv/80040247.7KE4Y.XYZ

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Mr.hammoudi
Mr.hammoudi

More by Mr.hammoudi

View profile
    • Like