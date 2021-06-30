Benjamin LeMar

Schwarzkopf - STMNT - Influencer box set (rough concepts)

Benjamin LeMar
Benjamin LeMar
  • Save
Schwarzkopf - STMNT - Influencer box set (rough concepts) wellbeing nomadbarber staygold salon haircare beauty graphic design package branding design
Download color palette

These were one of the initial box concepts for the Schwartzkopf STMNT brand. This was the initial direction chosen. Stamped pattern and debossed logo on 2mm black colour cardboard throughout with BOPP coating over each of the influencer signatures. Each box to house each influencer special set pack.

Benjamin LeMar
Benjamin LeMar

More by Benjamin LeMar

View profile
    • Like