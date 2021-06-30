Jetty

Premium Specialty Tea website

Jetty
Jetty
  • Save
Premium Specialty Tea website hero section beverage bubble tea milk tea ux visual design web design ui
Download color palette

Exploring a fresh website redesign for a premium specialty tea franchise in Australia. Elegant typography and sophisticated interface composition reflect the premium quality and service that the brand promises to deliver to their customers. On top of the UI Design and fixing usability issues, I crafted the website copy to unify the entire experience.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Jetty
Jetty

More by Jetty

View profile
    • Like