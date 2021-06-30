PHOTOSOP WORK

Welcome to My Profile

Are you want to remove background/change unwanted stuffs from image or edit your image?

Right? You're on right place

You get Services

✅ Background Removal Services.

✅ Clipping Path

✅Transparent Background

✅Natural Shadow, Drop Shadow, Reflection Shadow or Miror shadow

✅Image Resizing

✅Color Changing

✅ Complex clipping (products like necklace, machinery etc)

✅Watermarking

✅Object removal

✅Object replacement

I am Professional Photoshop Expert in REMOVING BACKGROUND & Changing Backgrounds to White or Transparent PNG in Photoshop.

If you have a complex work (photo) or specific requirement which is NOT listed above, please contact me first before placing the order.

If you want to remove complicated Photo backgrounds like Flower bunch, Animal, Bicycle, Baco, etc, pls contact me first.Order here - https://cutt.ly/FnNj0z6

Visit my others portfolio:-https://www.behance.net/smabutalebb12b

Thank you all the best.