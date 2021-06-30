Hippo

Lightning fast hippo's 🏁 🦛 💨

Hippo
Hippo
  • Save
Lightning fast hippo's 🏁 🦛 💨 logo illustration blender3d blender gif hippo design branding after effects
Download color palette

Did you know Hippo's can run with a whopping speed of 50km/h (31mp/h)
We might look cute and chubby, but we outrun even the fastest human alive 🇯🇲

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Hippo
Hippo

More by Hippo

View profile
    • Like