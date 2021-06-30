Olga Mikhailova

Me version 2021

Me version 2021 selfportrait flat illustrator vector berlin illustration
It's been a while i didn't post anything here and draw as well. I almost forgot how good it is to see the final after the sketch. So, i'm back with this simple self portrait and want to say hi to you all ✌️

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
