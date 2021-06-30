Sleep is instrumental in our wellbeing 💤

During sleep:

• Our body produces chemicals that strengthen our immune system 💪

• Our brain is cleaned with fluid, washing away the toxic waste that has built up during the day 🗑️

• Our memories are sorted, with useful ones shifted into deep storage 💾

• Stress-inducing chemicals in the brain are switched off, allowing us to revisit unpleasant memories and remain calm to process our emotions 😌

Hit like if you love a snooze 💚