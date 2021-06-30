🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sleep is instrumental in our wellbeing 💤
During sleep:
• Our body produces chemicals that strengthen our immune system 💪
• Our brain is cleaned with fluid, washing away the toxic waste that has built up during the day 🗑️
• Our memories are sorted, with useful ones shifted into deep storage 💾
• Stress-inducing chemicals in the brain are switched off, allowing us to revisit unpleasant memories and remain calm to process our emotions 😌
