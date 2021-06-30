Raluca Nica
Vivid Motion

54 Gene - Medical UI Design

54 Gene - Medical UI Design clean minimal ui design biotech company uiux gene editing vivid motion serif typography web design medical ui
Here's another snapshot for the new UI for 54 Gene's web rebranding.
They are re-imagining a world where precision medicine is equalized and everyone can live longer.
The new site is now live, if you'd like to check it out here!
