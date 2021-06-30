vlad.papanov

The bicycle shop "Santa Cruz".

The bicycle shop "Santa Cruz".
Development concept of the main screen for the bicycle shop "Santa Cruz".

The design idea is to achieve a WOW first screen effect.
We know that main screens on websites are very important and if they do not cause such an effect, the user will most likely go to a competitor's site, which will lead to the loss of a potential customer.

But, the main task was not only to achieve the WOW effect, but to combine modern design with an intuitive, logical interface.
Thinking about UI elements is a very important part of any modern website.
In every chaos, there must be order and its own laws.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
