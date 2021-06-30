🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Development concept of the main screen for the bicycle shop "Santa Cruz".
The design idea is to achieve a WOW first screen effect.
We know that main screens on websites are very important and if they do not cause such an effect, the user will most likely go to a competitor's site, which will lead to the loss of a potential customer.
But, the main task was not only to achieve the WOW effect, but to combine modern design with an intuitive, logical interface.
Thinking about UI elements is a very important part of any modern website.
In every chaos, there must be order and its own laws.
Thank you!
__________________________________
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100040316289809
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/papanov.vladislav/?hl=ru
Freelance: https://freelance.ru/vladpapanov
Telegram: https://t.me/vlad_papanov_designer