Development concept of the main screen for the bicycle shop "Santa Cruz".

The design idea is to achieve a WOW first screen effect.

We know that main screens on websites are very important and if they do not cause such an effect, the user will most likely go to a competitor's site, which will lead to the loss of a potential customer.

But, the main task was not only to achieve the WOW effect, but to combine modern design with an intuitive, logical interface.

Thinking about UI elements is a very important part of any modern website.

In every chaos, there must be order and its own laws.

