Arika Fashion Website Slider PSD Template By Websroad

Arika Fashion Website Slider PSD Template By Websroad slider fashion creative corporate marketing company multipurpose discount sale promotions promotional branding banners adwords ads
Download color palette

Arika Fashion Website Slider PSD Template is a clean and unique design so far using the latest trendy material design for introductions company, animated banner, banner pack, banner set, banners, business, buy, cloth, clothing, coupon, deal, discount, fashion, retargeting, sale and other . We do our best to give you an impressively well-balanced aesthetically pleasing identity that will leave a lasting impression with your audience and will be easy for you to use anywhere you wish

Features

+ File Included (PSD)
+ Fully Customizable and Editable
+ Fully Layered PSD files
+ 300 DPI High Resolution
+ Free & Premium Font Used (Font Link Included In The Help File)
Fonts

+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Rancho?query=Rancho
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Barlow?query=Barlow
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Barlow+Condensed?query=Barlow
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Just+Another+Hand?query=Just+Another
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Anton?query=anton
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Abril+Fatface?query=Abril+Fatface
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Indie+Flower?query=Indie+Flower
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Yesteryear?query=Yesteryear

Images and Mock-Ups are not included in the download.

NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks

