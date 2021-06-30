Érico Munari

Album Cover

Album Cover rock band illustration vynil punk rock album cover music graphic design
Download color palette

Single cover developed for the Brazilian band Campus Elísius for the song História de um Punk Qualquer.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
