High Symbols Animation

The animated symbols of the slot can be watched endlessly. How accurately the character of the symbols is conveyed!
⠀
The Angel Girl looks at the players calmly and calmly. Its huge wings move in a measured way. The demon, on the contrary, is ablaze with emotions. His eyes flash yellow, and his face is clearly marked with anger.
⠀
In addition, on one of the symbols we see a heart that is breaking into fragments. Wild symbols depict the meeting of an angel with a demon and flaming tongues of fire.
⠀
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/angels-demons/
