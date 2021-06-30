High Symbols Animation

artforgame

The animated symbols of the slot can be watched endlessly. How accurately the character of the symbols is conveyed!

The Angel Girl looks at the players calmly and calmly. Its huge wings move in a measured way. The demon, on the contrary, is ablaze with emotions. His eyes flash yellow, and his face is clearly marked with anger.

In addition, on one of the symbols we see a heart that is breaking into fragments. Wild symbols depict the meeting of an angel with a demon and flaming tongues of fire.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/angels-demons/

