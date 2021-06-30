Dario Mendez

TorApp - Tournament mobile App

Dario Mendez
Dario Mendez
  • Save
TorApp - Tournament mobile App user flow profile ios mobile app sports ux vector logo illustration web ui branding desiginspiration
TorApp - Tournament mobile App user flow profile ios mobile app sports ux vector logo illustration web ui branding desiginspiration
TorApp - Tournament mobile App user flow profile ios mobile app sports ux vector logo illustration web ui branding desiginspiration
TorApp - Tournament mobile App user flow profile ios mobile app sports ux vector logo illustration web ui branding desiginspiration
TorApp - Tournament mobile App user flow profile ios mobile app sports ux vector logo illustration web ui branding desiginspiration
Download color palette
  1. Screen-01-100.jpg
  2. screen 02-100.jpg
  3. screen 02-100.jpg
  4. screen 02-100.jpg
  5. screen 02-100.jpg

TorApp is a mobile App for IOS and Android. This is a Ui and branding renewal, the principal function is you can find sports tournaments inside and outside your city.

Dario Mendez
Dario Mendez
Digital & Product designer

More by Dario Mendez

View profile
    • Like