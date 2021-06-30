Stiilt - Premium Carsharing

We had great pleasure of working with our amazing French partner Stiilt . We were tasked with creating their hero characters in 3D for their new visual identity. Today we have prepared a concept for some Onboarding screens, this is just one of the possible options that could appear in the new Stiilt app.

Enjoy and share your feedback with us!

UI Concept: Patryk Gajdarski

Illustrations: Aleksander Buksza & Igor Kozak

