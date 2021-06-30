Stiilt - Premium Carsharing

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We had great pleasure of working with our amazing French partner Stiilt . We were tasked with creating their hero characters in 3D for their new visual identity. Today we have prepared a concept for some Onboarding screens, this is just one of the possible options that could appear in the new Stiilt app.
Enjoy and share your feedback with us!
UI Concept: Patryk Gajdarski
Illustrations: Aleksander Buksza & Igor Kozak
Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
10clouds.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Behance We’re available for new projects! Tell us more at hello@10clouds.com.
Would you like to join our design team? Send your portfolio at careers@10clouds.com.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.