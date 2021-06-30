Design a flyer, leaflet or poster

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I will design you a brilliant eye-catching, corporate, and Professional Flyer /Leaflet, Banner, Social media Banner, or Poster to promote your Company, Business, Organization, or Event.
★one-sided(A3, A4, Legal, size max) flyer, poster, leaflet, Banner, Social media Banner, Instagram/Facebook Add/Banner, postcard, (in case you want it to be 2-sided or more, please see add-ons )
★ Print-ready, high-resolution files (JPEG, PDF)
★ unlimited REVISIONS
★ satisfaction guarantee/cash back guarantee
What I want from you:
- the size of the flyer, poster
- the colors which you pick;
- Any trademarks or pics (high resolution) which you want to be included;
- The text that you need to be included (grammar checked)
https://www.fiverr.com/designer_bishal