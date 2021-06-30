Maia

Ida Kerkovius

Ida Kerkovius abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a painter Ida Kerkovius
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
