eberawi

Smart Shopping Assistant

eberawi
eberawi
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Shopping Assistant ux eberawi ai assistant smart assistant shopping assistant shopping design interface ui app mobile trainers sneakers
Smart Shopping Assistant ux eberawi ai assistant smart assistant shopping assistant shopping design interface ui app mobile trainers sneakers
Smart Shopping Assistant ux eberawi ai assistant smart assistant shopping assistant shopping design interface ui app mobile trainers sneakers
Download color palette
  1. 00.jpg
  2. 01.jpg
  3. 02.jpg

This is a design concept for a Smart Shopping Assistant app.

Online shopping has become a way of life. So, how about a Smart Shopping Assistant app that uses AI and Analytics, which can help you find merchants offering the best products, offers and prices.

Learn more about our work here and let's connect.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Follow us:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | Github

eberawi
eberawi
Passionate agency crafting digital solutions
Hire Us

More by eberawi

View profile
    • Like