Asif Imran

Corporate Flyer Design Template

Asif Imran
Asif Imran
  • Save
Corporate Flyer Design Template design illustration corportae flyer corporate flyer corporate design business flyer graphic design flyer design flyer
Download color palette

Hello guys!
This is the Corporate Business Flyer Design

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File
-Ai

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email:asifimran30418@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801641686497
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Asifimran143

Thank you!

Asif Imran
Asif Imran

More by Asif Imran

View profile
    • Like