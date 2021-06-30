bouchra

Cryptocurrency app design

bouchra
bouchra
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency app design figma money cryptocurrency app vector ui design page landing header website illustration
Cryptocurrency app design figma money cryptocurrency app vector ui design page landing header website illustration
Download color palette
  1. new2.png
  2. zzzzz.png

Hi Guys 👋

This is my exploration of the cryptocurrency app design💰
Hope you like it.
Have any feedback?
Feel free to share & share your love press "L" !!! 😍

bouchra
bouchra
Together, bringing your ideas to life
Hire Me

More by bouchra

View profile
    • Like