Postcrossing Mobile App Design Concept

postcards mail post design app postcrossing
Hello! I'd like to present you the idea of Mobile App for the wonderful site Post crossing.com that unites people all over the world. This design is related to the official site, that's why colours and concept is almost the same. The full version is here https://www.behance.net/gallery/121733543/Postcrossing-Mobile-App
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
