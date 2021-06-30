Let It Shine

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
323 - Do Not Miss These 3 Essential Things to Help Potential Fans Find You
If you google “build it and they will come” the second most searched term is “build it and they will come bible”. This notion is so pervasive in our culture that we’re convinced it’s BIBLICAL! The problem? Well, beside the obvious issue that this is a line from a 90s Kevin Costner flick, this idea hurts artists and creatives.
How? It convinces us that our only job is to make the work and that means we leave the job of being discovered to our audience, but finding and enjoying our work is not our audience’s business, it’s for their pleasure! In this episode we will dive into owning the work of getting our work discovered, as we explore some essential tips on how to do just that.
