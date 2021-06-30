Csilla Gyarfas

April - Monthly Internal Email

Csilla Gyarfas
Csilla Gyarfas
  • Save
April - Monthly Internal Email monthly values minimal brand employer email newsletter ui branding web design clean
Download color palette

Just wanted to share one of the monthly internal emails I design currently.
Minimal, clean, containing essential information about new releases, collections, other key information and who's birthdays we will be celebrating each month.

Hit "L" if you like my work.
Thank you! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Csilla Gyarfas
Csilla Gyarfas

More by Csilla Gyarfas

View profile
    • Like