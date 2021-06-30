Worker And Parasite Design Pro Baby T-Shirt

Regular fit with side seams, double-needle hems, taped shoulder seams and neck bands for durability

Baby t-shirts feature your chosen design, by an independent artist

Solid color t-shirts are 100% cotton. Marled and heathered colors are 93% cotton, 7% polyester

4.5 oz (150gsm) mid-weight fabric

Ethically sourced

https://www.redbubble.com/i/baby-t-shirt/Worker-And-Parasite-Design-Pro-by-M4hv/75942631.CYEQ7