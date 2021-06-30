Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mr.hammoudi

Worker And Parasite Design Pro Baby T-Shirt

Mr.hammoudi
Mr.hammoudi
  • Save
Worker And Parasite Design Pro Baby T-Shirt motion graphics m4hv graphic design design m4 redbubble logo worker and parasite t shirt worker and parasite baby t shirt
Download color palette

Regular fit with side seams, double-needle hems, taped shoulder seams and neck bands for durability
Baby t-shirts feature your chosen design, by an independent artist
Solid color t-shirts are 100% cotton. Marled and heathered colors are 93% cotton, 7% polyester
4.5 oz (150gsm) mid-weight fabric
Ethically sourced
https://www.redbubble.com/i/baby-t-shirt/Worker-And-Parasite-Design-Pro-by-M4hv/75942631.CYEQ7

Mr.hammoudi
Mr.hammoudi

More by Mr.hammoudi

View profile
    • Like