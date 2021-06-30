Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mr.hammoudi

Working moms Flat masks Design Mask

Mr.hammoudi
Mr.hammoudi
  • Save
Working moms Flat masks Design Mask logo graphic design redbubble masks mask m4hv m4
Download color palette

Non-medical face masks help you express yourself even when you can't show your face
Two layers of soft 95% polyester / 5% spandex fabric with sublimation print on the outside layer
Sturdy over-the-ear elastic straps with bead toggles for adjusting the straps for a snug fit
Wash after each use
For use by ages 13 and older only
Should not be used by or placed on anyone who has trouble breathing or who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance, including children under age 3
https://www.redbubble.com/i/mask/Working-moms-Flat-masks-Design-by-M4hv/80867422.9G0D8

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Mr.hammoudi
Mr.hammoudi

More by Mr.hammoudi

View profile
    • Like