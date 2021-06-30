Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI #03 - landing (hero section)

DailyUI #03 - landing (hero section) dailyui book vampire design ux web ui retro
Recently I've read this book and it's so good. Creepy as hell!
Challenge #03 on #dailyui

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
