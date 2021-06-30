Points. Any place can be the •

Points is the geolocation reminder app for points creation. 🔥

Point is a place you’d like to remind yourself walking past it next time. It doesn’t matter where you are, indoors or outdoors, the app saves precise coordinates.

There are free doughnuts on Wednesdays in the cafe. Great 🍩! Stand at the entrance door and add the point with this reminder. Just your wife knows where the tastiest carrots are sold. Amazing 🥕! Let her create the point and share it with you. Now it’s easy to find it. You have been late to the cinema performance and it’s hard to take your bearings in the darkness. Perfectly 🍿! Scan the code on the ticket with the help of our app and you will find your seat due to AR.

The inverted “i” in the logo represents the foot, stepping on the point 🦶

