KoreLock - Logo Design (unused)

KoreLock - Logo Design (unused) wireless pattern korelock logo identity design branding lettermark simplicity minimal design monogram k arrow open door security secure lock core
KoreLock - Logo Design (unused proposal)

KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.

Concept ingredients:⁣
- Letter K⁣
- Core⁣
- Pattern

Although this concept went unused, I still love to share this direction with you. Somehow the simplicitiy of this design feels very suiting and matching what KoreLock is all about. The pattern which is created from the symbol itself also demonstrates the tech vibe they want to go for.

