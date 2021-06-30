🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KoreLock - Logo Design (unused proposal)
KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.
Concept ingredients:
- Letter K
- Core
- Pattern
Although this concept went unused, I still love to share this direction with you. Somehow the simplicitiy of this design feels very suiting and matching what KoreLock is all about. The pattern which is created from the symbol itself also demonstrates the tech vibe they want to go for.
Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl