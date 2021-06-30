KoreLock - Logo Design (unused proposal)

KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.

Concept ingredients:⁣

- Letter K⁣

- Core⁣

- Pattern

⁣

Although this concept went unused, I still love to share this direction with you. Somehow the simplicitiy of this design feels very suiting and matching what KoreLock is all about. The pattern which is created from the symbol itself also demonstrates the tech vibe they want to go for.

