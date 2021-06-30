Battlefield 2042 Travel mugs Design Travel Mug

Your personal mobile caffeination and art delivery unit

Insulated stainless steel with removable polycarbonate lid

Holds 15 oz. (443 ml)

Base fits in most standard car cup holders (diameter 2.5" / 6.35 cm)

Top rack dishwasher-safe

Wraparound design printed for you when you order

https://www.redbubble.com/i/mug/Battlefield-2042-Travel-mugs-Design-by-M4hv/79970715.V33QC