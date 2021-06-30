Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Clément Droff

Athanor Vienna Lager

Clément Droff
Clément Droff
  • Save
Athanor Vienna Lager illustration brewery craft brewery branding brand identity brand design craft beer design
Download color palette

Athanor Vienna Lager

Label for a new series of beers for craft brewery ATHANOR in Brittany, France.

More info on all the design for Athanor here: https://www.clementdroff.fr/portfolio/identite-visuelle-brasserie-athanor/

Clément Droff
Clément Droff

More by Clément Droff

View profile
    • Like