Battlefield 2042 Design For iPad skins iPad Case & Skin

Slim impact-resistent polycarbonate case with protective lip

Design wraps around the sides of the case and the colors are embedded directly into the case

Case allows full access to device ports

Fits 4th generation (launched 2012), 3rd generation (launched 2012) and 2nd generation (launched 2011) iPad models. Fits model numbers (find these on the back of your iPad): A1395, A1396, A1397, A1403, A1416, A1430, A1458, A1459, A1460

Thickness 3/64 inch (1mm), weight 35g

https://www.redbubble.com/i/ipad-case/Battlefield-2042-Design-For-iPad-skins-by-M4hv/79971179.MNKGF